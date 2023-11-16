Taylor Swift-themed cruise set to sail in 2024: Here's everything to know

Attention Swifties! Whether you have been able to attend the Eras Tour show or not, this news is sure to excite you. A Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship is set to sail in 2024. Marvelous Mouse Travels, a travel agency based in the US is organising a voyage inspired by the Cruel Summer singer- “In My Cruise Era” with Royal Caribbean next year. The four-night cruise will sail from Miami, Florida, on October 21, 2024. However, it is important to note that the 33-year-old singer is neither affiliated with the cruise nor is expected to make an appearance. Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

‘In My Cruise Era’- 5 days/4 nights

The cruise announced the news on its website with a statement that reads, “Whether you've got tickets to the tour or not, we invite you to join us for a fan sponsored amazing time! Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” The statement added, “This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask!”

Events and activities inspired by Taylor Swift

According to the event's website, the cruise will offer a plethora of activities inspired by Swift. Although the events are not fixed, fans can expect a welcome cocktail party, friendship bracelet swapping, themed dance party, themed karaoke, Taylor trivia, and nightly Eras outfit themes.

The website added, “This cruise is hosted by Travel Agents- Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels. We're travel advisors and Royal Caribbean specialists, plus... we're besties and Taylor Fans too!”

What does the itinerary look like?

It will begin sailing from the Port of Miami in Florida and on the second day will arrive at Royal Carribbean's private island- Coco Cay. The cruise will sail to Nassau, Bahamas on day three and passengers will spend a day on the sea on the fourth day of the itinerary. On day five, the cruise will be back at the Port of Miami, concluding the Eras tour-inspired sail.

How to book tickets?

In order to secure a spot at the ‘In My Cruise Era’ event, fans need to fill out the stateroom form on the event's official website. After filling in the details as per their legal document, fans would need to check their mail for the link to the secure client portal for billing information. Following this, an agent will connect to collect the payee's CVV code.

