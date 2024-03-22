Farrey OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri's heist thriller

Farrey OTT release: For those, who couldn't catch Alizeh Agnihotri's debut movie Farrey at the theatres, can enjoy the heist thriller in the comfort of their homes. The movie, backed by Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri, will soon be available for binge-watching for cinephiles. For the unversed, Alizeh is Salman's niece and Atul and Alvira's daughter. (Also read – Farrey movie review: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh scores high in debut movie) Farrey OTT release: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut Farrey will soon be streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch

ZEE5 shared an update on its Instagram handle by sharing a promo of Farrey and captioned it as, “In the race to the top, how far will you go? #Farrey premieres 5th April, only on #ZEE5 #FarreyOnZEE5.” The Alizeh starrer will start steaming on ZEE5 from April 5.

About Farrey

In Soumendra Padhi's directorial, the theme stresses on the education system in India. It also showcases how money creates obstacle on the path of underprivileged students in their pursuit for academic excellence. The importance of studying at a prestigious university while lacking financial aid is one of the crucial aspects of Farrey.

According to the film's official synopsis, “After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods.” Alizeh portrays the character of Niyati Singh in the film, who doesn't have the financial backing despite being a meritorious student.

Hindustan Times, in its review of the film, wrote, “Despite flagging a bit towards the conclusion and requiring the odd suspension of disbelief in its high-stakes heist moments, the film succeeds in scoring what it has probably set out to. If its inspiration gets straight A's, Farrey scores a fine distinction.”

Farrey also features, Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar Soni, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Arbaaz Khan, Shilpa Shukla and Ishan Jack in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Sunir Kheterpal, Nikhil Namit, Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni.

