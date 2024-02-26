Ronit Roy gets angry as Swiggy delivery person rides on wrong side of road onto oncoming traffic: I almost killed him

Actor Ronit Roy has shared a post after he 'almost killed' one of the riders of online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ronit wrote a delivery person rode an electric moped "on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic". He further questioned if Swiggy cared for their lives. (Also Read | Ronit Roy marries wife Neelam again at 58, seals wedding with a sweet kiss. Watch) Ronit Roy was recently seen in Farrey.

Ronit 'almost kills' Swiggy rider

Ronit tweeted, "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"

What Swiggy has to say

Responding to him, Swiggy tweeted, "Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. ^Luv." Reacting to the tweet, a person wrote, "How’s that Swiggy’s fault? Isn’t it a basic civic sense not to drive on the wrong side?"

About Ronit's life

Last year in December, Ronit had renewed his wedding vows on his anniversary. He and his wife, Neelam Bose Roy, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in December last year. They marked the occasion by re-marrying each other at a temple in Goa. The actor shared photos and videos on Instagram.

Ronit wrote in the caption, “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se? (Will you marry me again)” “Renewing our vows: Part 2,” he wrote again as he dropped yet another inside video from the wedding. Ronit and Neelam dated for over three years before tying the knot. They married in 2003 and have two kids--daughter Aador and son Agastya.

Ronit's last film

Fans saw Ronit last in Farrey last year. The heist thriller film directed by Soumendra Padhi also stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius. Farrey premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India, and it was released theatrically on November 24, 2023.

