Ronit Roy marries wife Neelam again at 58, seals wedding with a sweet kiss. Watch

Actor Ronit Roy renewed his wedding vows on his wedding anniversary. He and his wife Neelam Bose Roy celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and marked the occasion by re-marrying each other at a temple in Goa. The actor shared photos and videos on Instagram. Also read: Ronit Roy thanks Ekta Kapoor for making him Mr Bajaj, adds Kasautii Zindagi Kay ‘redefined’ his career Ronit Roy marries wife Neelam again.

Ronit Roy wedding photos and videos

He shared a video where both are seen taking part in the rituals of their wedding, including shubho drishti. As an excited Neelam tries to see Ronit's face, people in the background are heard laughing. Ronit looked handsome in a white sherwani with a red dupatta.

Neelam, on the other hand, was a quintessential bride in a traditional red lehenga. Ronit wrote in the caption, “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se? (Will you marry me again)” “Renewing our vows: Part 2,” he wrote again as he dropped yet another inside video from the wedding.

In a different video, both are seen holding hands during the pheras and seeking blessings from their family elders. The two sealed it with a kiss in the end and struck some adorable poses with each other for the camera. Ronit added, “Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga (I will marry you a thousand times)! Happiest 20th anniversary my love.”

Celebs and fans wish Ronit and wife

Reacting to Ronit's posts, Bhagyashree wrote in the comment section, “Awwwww God bless you both.” “Wow,” added Aahana Kumra. Meanwhile, a fan commented, “Wow! So cute! Loads of love to you both.” “Happy anniversary dada & boudi khoob shundor lagcho (you guys are looking great),” also said yet another fan.

Ahead of the wedding, Ronit had surprised fans with the news of his marriage. He teased them with a picture of a temple, decked with flowers hinting that he was getting married again. Ronit wrote, “Preparations on in full swing at our temple! I’m getting married today. Maybe I’ll go live so I can invoke your good wishes and blessings.”

Ronit and Neelam dated for over three years before tying the knot. They married in 2003 and have two kids--daughter Aador and son Agastya.

