Madgaon Express box office collection day 5: Kunal Kemmu film earns over 11 crore in India so far

Madgaon Express box office collection day 5: The comedy-drama has been doing well at the domestic box office, but now its earnings have seen a fall. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected just over ₹1 crore in India. Madgaon Express is the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. (Also Read | Madgaon Express trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash's Goa trip goes wrong in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut) Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in a still from Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.5 crore on day one, ₹2.75 crore on day two, ₹2.8 crore on day three, and ₹2.6 crore on day four. On its fifth day, the minted collected ₹1.50 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. Madgaon Express has so far earned ₹11.15 crore in India.

About Madgaon Express

The film released in theatres on March 22. It is about three young boys who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Though their dream comes true, it soon turns into a nightmare as they, as adults, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach Goa, their destination.

Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Kunal's post after film's release

Recently, Kunal expressed gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love towards Madgaon Express. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with the cast and crew of his latest film. The note read, “From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways.”

“And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi,” he also added.

