Samantha Ruth Prabhu passed out and had a concussion while shooting for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about how difficult it was to shoot for Citadel: Honey Bunny in the latest episode of her health podcast, Take 20. Talking to her co-host and wellness coach, Alkesh Sharotri, the actor revealed that shooting for the Indian web series was not an easy task. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu attempts to touch Karan Johar's feet at event; his reaction is priceless)

‘It was very strenuous’

Talking to Alkesh, Samantha mentioned that shooting for Citadel was difficult with her myositis diagnosis. She said, “I had to finish Kushi, and I had to shoot for Citadel, which is extremely physical. There’s a lot of action involved. So it was very strenuous.”

She also revealed that through the shoot, she would have spasms, or worse, pass out and her co-host Alkesh would be called for help. “Many, many calls were made to you (Alkesh) in the middle of shoot - she’s having a spasm, she’s cramping. I passed out and I had a concussion,” she detailed.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian chapter of the American web-series Citadel, created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo Brothers as the executive producers. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden had starred as the leads of the 2023 spy action thriller series.

The Indian edition, created, written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita R Menon, is titled Citadel: Honey Bunny and will star Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning also star in the series that will be released this year.

Break from work

Samantha took a break from work post her myositis diagnosis in 2022. The autoimmune condition forced her to take a break from work and recuperate. She recently began working again, hosting the podcast Take 20, apart from promoting Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha is yet to announce what other projects she has signed, with Shruti Haasan replacing her in Philip John’s Chennai Story.

