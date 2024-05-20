Kiara Advani reveals if she and Sidharth Malhotra will reunite after Shershaah: 'We would love to work together but...'

Kiara on working with Sidharth again

Kiara said, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there’s a certain excitement, and people want to see us together... I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we’re individual people first and actors first so that’s how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally."

More about their film

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who married on February 7, 2023, first worked together in the Karan Johar-backed film, Shershaah, which was the biopic of Indian Army officer Vikram Batra, who was killed in the Kargil War.

While Sidharth played the late war hero, Kiara played his fiancée Dimple. The co-stars never confirmed that they were dating ahead of their 2023 wedding, but they had been in a relationship for a while after meeting on the sets of Shershaah.

Kiara Advani attends Cannes gala

It was 'a night to remember' for Kiara, who was honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She was one of the six women felicitated at the dinner, which was hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday on the sidelines of the ongoing festival at Cannes.

Besides, Kiara, the honorees were Saudi Arabian singer-actor Aseel Omran, Saudi Arabian actor Adhwa Fahad, Senegalese director-screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai actor-model Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Egyptian actor-model Salma Abu Deif.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the event, Kiara opted for an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a bow on the back and black lace gloves. She tied her hair in a high bun and completed her look with an ornate necklace and a ring. The actor shared a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday. "A night to remember," she captioned her post.