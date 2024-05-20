 Kiara Advani reveals if she and Sidharth Malhotra will reunite after Shershaah: 'We would love to work together but...' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kiara Advani reveals if she and Sidharth Malhotra will reunite after Shershaah: 'We would love to work together but...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
May 20, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Kiara Advani, who made her international film festival debut at the 77th edition of Cannes, spoke about working with Sidharth Malhotra again after Shershaah.

Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut recently, attending the Women In Cinema Gala at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. On the sidelines of the prestigious film festival, she spoke about actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra in an interview with Film Companion. Talking about how fans want the two to collaborate again following their 2021 film, Shershaah, Kiara admitted she would say yes to such a project only if it appealed to her. Also read: Kiara Advani's changed accent in new interview from Cannes shocks fans

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Shershaah.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Shershaah.

Kiara on working with Sidharth again

Kiara said, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there’s a certain excitement, and people want to see us together... I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we’re individual people first and actors first so that’s how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally."

More about their film

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who married on February 7, 2023, first worked together in the Karan Johar-backed film, Shershaah, which was the biopic of Indian Army officer Vikram Batra, who was killed in the Kargil War. 

While Sidharth played the late war hero, Kiara played his fiancée Dimple. The co-stars never confirmed that they were dating ahead of their 2023 wedding, but they had been in a relationship for a while after meeting on the sets of Shershaah.

Kiara Advani attends Cannes gala

It was 'a night to remember' for Kiara, who was honoured at the Women In Cinema Gala during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She was one of the six women felicitated at the dinner, which was hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday on the sidelines of the ongoing festival at Cannes.

Besides, Kiara, the honorees were Saudi Arabian singer-actor Aseel Omran, Saudi Arabian actor Adhwa Fahad, Senegalese director-screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai actor-model Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, and Egyptian actor-model Salma Abu Deif.

For the event, Kiara opted for an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a bow on the back and black lace gloves. She tied her hair in a high bun and completed her look with an ornate necklace and a ring. The actor shared a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday. "A night to remember," she captioned her post.

Kiara Advani reveals if she and Sidharth Malhotra will reunite after Shershaah: 'We would love to work together but...'

