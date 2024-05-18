Influencer Nancy Tyagi's self-made gown for Cannes debut took 30 days to make, weighs over 20kg. Know who she is

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi is best known on the internet for recreating pop-culture looks and using her insane DIY skills to create iconic looks sported by celebrities worldwide. However, this week, she made history with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a gown she made herself! She chose a ruffled floor-length dress for the occasion, which she created from scratch using 1000 meters of fabric. The result: The gown took around 30 days to make and weighed over 20 kg. Keep scrolling down to see Nancy's Cannes debut look and learn more about who she is. Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi makes her debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi debuts at the Cannes Film Festival

Nancy Tyagi shared pictures of her red carpet debut at the 77 edition of the Cannes Film Festival today. The post shows Nancy posing on the red carpet and looking stunning in her self-made gown. In the caption, she talked about the surreal journey and shared details of her ensemble for the cultural festival. She wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighed over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it." She added, "I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me."

Nancy's baby pink gown features a strapless silhouette, a sequinned corseted bodice, and layers of tiered ruffles forming the skirt and the long train at the back. She styled the dreamy ensemble with sheer pink Opera gloves, a dainty necklace, matching earrings, a bracelet, and a statement ring. Lastly, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, mauve lip shade, and mascara on the lashes rounded off the glam picks.

Who is Nancy Tyagi?

Nancy is a Delhi-based fashion influencer. She hails from Uttar Pradesh and walked the red carpet as part of the Brut India Squad. On her YouTube page, which has over 1 million subscribers, Nancy introduces herself as "I'm Nancy Tyagi, and I love anything and everything about Fashion! I create outfits from scratch and style them in my own way. Apart from that, I love trying out new makeup and skincare products, so check out my videos to know more."