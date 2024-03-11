Blackpink’s Rosé exudes cool aura at Vanity Fair Oscars Party in elegant Saint Laurent backless dress, sunglasses

The Vanity Fair Oscars Party saw many celebrities attending the Oscars 2024 after-party in dazzling ensembles. Member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, Rosé, also arrived on the red carpet event along with Hollywood A-listers like Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Barry Keoghan, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sydney Sweeney, among others. Rosé was one of the best-dressed starlets of the night, and she chose an elegant backless dress and sunglasses by Saint Laurent (YSL). Check out what she wore inside. Rosé from BLACKPINK arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards. (REUTERS)

Blackpink's Rosé arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Blackpink's Rosé arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party dressed in head-to-toe Saint Laurent. The singer, who is the ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, exuded a cool aura on the red carpet in her ensemble - a moss green-coloured backless floor-length gown paired with stylish sunglasses also from the label. Pictures and videos from the occasion soon made it to social media and garnered praises from the singer's fans, who called her 'global fashion icon', 'queen', and 'style icon of K-pop'.

Rosé's moss green Saint Laurent floor-length ruched gown features a stylish backless design, strapless silhouette, a square bandeau neckline, a fitted column bodice, a floor-length form-fitted skirt, a sheer overlay attached to the back and forming a floor-sweeping train, and a bow detail on the back. The singer paired her dress with minimal accessories, including black-tinted square sunglasses, a gold chunky bracelet, and matching moss green pointed pumps.

Meanwhile, Rosé chose minimal makeup to enhance her red carpet look at the vanity Fair Oscars Party. She chose glossy nude pink lip shade, black manicured nails, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Lastly, she styled her silky-straight blonde locks in a centre-parted sleek ponytail.