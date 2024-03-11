Vanessa Hudgens shows off her baby bump in see-through gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet. All pics

Vanessa Hudgens surprised everyone as she announced her pregnancy at the Oscars 2024. The actor is expecting her first baby with her Major League Baseball outfielder husband, Cole Tucker. After attending the 96th Academy Awards, Vanessa arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party along with several other celebrities. She posed on the red carpet in all her pregnancy glory, looking radiant in a see-through black gown styled with hip-length goddess waves. Scroll down to read our detailed description of Vanessa's Vanity Fair Oscars Party look. Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards. (REUTERS)

Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens stuns in a baby bump-revealing sheer dress

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party after attending Hollywood's biggest night - the Oscars 2024. After seemingly announcing her pregnancy on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet in a floor-length black form-fitting Vera Wang Couture dress, Vanessa arrived at the post-Oscars party in a black see-through gown. Making a strong statement for sheer dressing, Vanessa looked breathtaking in the ensemble and proved that we can expect great pregnancy looks from her in the future.

Vanessa's see-through black gown features an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, gathered design on the bust cups, a sheer flowy silhouette hugging her baby bump, and billowy long sleeves attached to the back to make a floor-sweeping train. She styled the dress with matching black low-waist high-leg bikini bottoms, black strappy pumps, statement diamond rings, an embellished navel ring, and gold-gilded dangling earrings.

Lastly, centre-parted loose locks styled in goddess waves, feathered brows, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, caramel lip shade, rouge on the skin, and pregnancy glow rounded off the glam picks with Vanessa's Vanity Fair Oscars Party look.

Meanwhile, Vanessa tied the knot with her husband Cole Tucker last year in December. The couple had an intimate ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. The couple first met over a Zoom meditation led by Jay Shetty, British author and lifestyle guru, back in October 2020.