Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli step out for dinner with friends; her shimmering denim jeans steal the spotlight. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with their friends, including cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, and others. The paparazzi clicked them exiting a restaurant in Mumbai and shared the videos on social media. Keep scrolling to find out what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wore for the occasion. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli step out for a dinner date with friends. (Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a dinner date with friends: What the couple wore?

The paparazzi snippets from the dinner outing show Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exiting the eatery joint, greeting their friends and saying their goodbyes before entering their cars to leave. Virat chose a classy and casual look for the occasion, and Anushka complemented him in a stylish twist to the classic white shirt and denim jeans combination. The outing gave the couple's fans a glimpse into their dinner date with friends. One commented, "Virushka [heart eye emoji]." Another wrote, “Anushka always looking elegant.”

Anushka's dinner date outfit choice featured a white button-down shirt and light blue-coloured denim jeans. The blouse features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, front button closures, floral lace embroidery on the bust, and a relaxed silhouette. The actor chose to style the top with a French tuck.

Meanwhile, the light blue denim jeans feature a high-rise waistline, side pockets, shimmering silver sequins, a straight-leg fitting, and a flared hem. She accessorised the ensemble with striking additions, including strappy stilettos, a black top-handle mini bag, a luxurious watch, dainty bracelets, dangler earrings, and statement rings.

Lastly, Anushka chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and blush pink lip shade for the glam picks. She styled her long, silky locks in a side parting, leaving them open to give her dinner outing ensemble a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Virat complemented his wife Anushka, dressed in a black button-down shirt, beige straught-fitted pants, and chunky sneakers. He styled the ensemble with a stylish watch, nerdy glasses, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.