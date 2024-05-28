 Loved Aditi Rao Hydari's dreamy blush pink gown from Cannes? See its whopping price inside | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Loved Aditi Rao Hydari's dreamy blush pink gown from Cannes? See its whopping price inside

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
May 28, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari's new photos from the Cannes Film Festival show her wearing a blush pink voluminous gown. Find out its whopping price inside.

Aditi Rao Hydari delighted her fans on Tuesday evening by sharing new pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. Aditi's post featured her running on the scenic streets of Cannes wearing a blush pink voluminous gown. The Heeramandi actor had travelled to the French Riviera town with L'Oréal to attend the 77th edition of the international film festival. If you loved Aditi's look in the ensemble, we found the price for you. Keep scrolling to know more details.

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a blush pink voluminous gown in Cannes. (Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a blush pink voluminous gown in Cannes. (Instagram)

What is the price of Aditi Rao Hydari's blush pink gown?

Aditi Rao Hydari had shared pictures of herself dressed in the resplendent blush pink gown on Instagram with the caption, "Dream a little dream [star emoji]." Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi styled Aditi in the dreamy ensemble, which is from the shelves of the clothing label Avaro Figlio. It is called the One Shoulder Curl Volume Gown. Adding the dress to your collection will cost you a whopping 1,83,000.

The price of the gown Aditi Rao Hydari wore in Cannes. (avarofiglio.com)
The price of the gown Aditi Rao Hydari wore in Cannes. (avarofiglio.com)

Aditi's Cannes gown features an exaggerated one-shoulder detail with gathered designs, a sweetheart neckline, pleats on the bodice, a cinched waist, a pleated voluminous skirt featuring a tiered attachment on the end, an asymmetric hemline, and a long train on the back. She accessorised the dress with striking accessories, including embellished blue stilettos, tear-drop earrings, and statement rings.

Lastly, Aditi chose feathered brows, fuchsia pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, shimmering eye shadow, beaming highlighter, and bronzer on the contours for the glam picks. As for her silky-long tresses, the actor left them loose and styled the ends in soft waves. In some pictures, she also tied her locks in a messy ponytail styled with a printed peach ribbon tie.

On the work front

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar. Apart from Aditi, the show also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Loved Aditi Rao Hydari's dreamy blush pink gown from Cannes? See its whopping price inside
© 2024 HindustanTimes
