Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi in Cannes; stuns in a floral gown

Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari landed in Cannes and is already taking over the internet. After attending an event at the Bharat Pavilion today, Aditi stepped out in the French Riviera town with her team to serve fans with another gorgeous look. However, it was the actor recreating her viral Gajagamini walk in the video that stole the show. She posted the video of herself doing the internet-breaking walk from Heeramandi on the streets of Cannes wearing a colourful summer-ready floral gown. Keep scrolling to see the video. Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari, wearing a floral gown, recreates her viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi in Cannes. (Instagram)

Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates the Gajagamini walk in a floral gown

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aditi Rao Hydari posted the video of her recreating the Gajagamini walk in Cannes with the caption, "#lorealparisindia #Cannes2024 Walking into Cannes like." The clip begins with Aditi, holding an umbrella and wearing a gorgeous floral gown, doing the Gajagamini walk with her Cannes team members. After a few seconds, they turn and burst out laughing, and then Aditi continues doing her viral walk. The fans' reactions were overwhelming, flooding the internet with videos of Aditi. One fan wrote, "The famous swan walk." Another commented, "The fever of Aditi's walk reaches Cannes."

Regarding the details of the gown Aditi wore to recreate the Gajagamini walk, the sleeveless ensemble comes in yellow, black, and green hues. It features a halter neckline, a black satin belt to cinch the waistline, a gathered design on the front and back of the bodice, and a ruffled tier attached to the high-low hem of the dress that showed off her legs and cascaded on the back to form a floor-sweeping train. The dress, a creation from the shelves of the designer label Gauri and Nanika, is a perfect blend of summer-ready and elegant.

Aditi accessorised her gown with chunky white sneakers and minimal gold jewels, including drop earrings and a ring. For the glam picks, she opted for darkened brows, pink lips, rouge on the cheekbones, and mascara on the lashes. Lastly, she tied her silky, long locks in a messy low bun, with loose strands sculpting her face.