Doctor shares 5 ways walking can benefit you and it is not just cardiovascular health: ‘It grows your brain’

Walking should be one of your favourite exercises. According to Dr Amy Shah, MD and nutrition specialist, it stores a world of benefits that make it perfect for you if you want to lead a healthy lifestyle. In a post shared on April 13, Dr Amy talked about the 5 benefits of walking, and no, they are not just about cardiovascular health. Walking improves your emotions by boosting the production of serotonin.(Shutterstock)

What walking can do for you

Highlighting that walking does improve our cardiovascular health, which is extremely important, Dr Amy stressed that walking doesn't get enough recognition for some of the other benefits for our brain, mood, and overall well-being

She wrote, “One of the things I’ve learned in over 20 years of medicine is that it doesn’t have to be fancy – simple food, simple exercises — yes, I know that no one makes money when you go out for a walk, but yet we should be promoting it to the max.”

Here are the 5 benefits she pointed out in the clip:

Benefits of walking

1. Walking helps grow your brain. “When you're a teen, your brain is still growing, but for adults, the brain only grows when you do certain things, and walking is one of them. Forty minutes, three times a week, says a study,” Dr Amy pointed out.

2. Walking improves your emotions. Per the nutrition specialist, it boosts dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin.

3. Moreover, walking also helps in releasing endorphins into your body. Per the doctor, it blocks out pain and helps you feel good.

4. Studies show that walking helps you manage stress and increase energy. Check out the 2013 study Dr Amy cited here.

5. Walking also increases neuroplasticity. “It actually helps you learn things and adapt to change,” Dr Amy stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.