Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal: Dosa to fish and chicken, here's what he eats daily to stay fit at 37 without strict diet

It's great to see celebrities opening up about prioritising their health and fitness, and Vicky Kaushal's diet seems like a good example of a balanced approach to nutrition. The actor, who turned 37 on May 16, shared his diet and fitness secrets in an October 2, 2024 interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealing exactly what he eats in a day. Also read | Katrina Kaif’s diet secrets for toned body at 41: Only 2 meals a day and eating same food daily Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 37 on May 16, 2025. (File Photo / AFP)

Vicky Kaushal prioritises protein in every meal

He spoke about including protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, and fish that can help support muscle health and satiety, as well as combining protein with complex carbohydrates like dosa and rice to provide sustained energy and support overall health. Fish, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, also supports heart health. When asked what kind of roti he eats, the actor said he only eats wheat chapatis and sticks to 'local cuisine' as much as possible.

What he eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

When asked 'what do you have for breakfast, lunch and dinner', and what his go-to fruits and vegetables are, Vicky said: “Breakfast is eggs and toast, lunch would be dosa and chicken and dinner would be rice and fish... what are some of my favourite fruits? Mango is my most favourite. Watermelon and banana too... some of my favourite veggies are beans, broccoli and mushrooms.”

A high protein intake may help with weight loss, enhance muscle growth, and improve your overall health. If you are looking for simple tips to increase your protein intake, click here for 15 easy ways to help you get more protein in your diet, according to a December 14, 2023 report on Healthline.com.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.