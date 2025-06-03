Woman who lost 20 kg shares 10 surprising foods she completely cut out to lose weight: Breakfast cereals to granola bars

Struggling to lose weight despite eating healthy and working out? Sometimes, it's not just about what you add to your plate but what you take off it. Nutritionist Ruchi Sharma shared in her May 28 Instagram post the top 10 foods she stopped eating to lose 20 kg and how these changes helped her feel lighter, healthier and more in control. Nutritionist Ruchi Sharma reveals 10 foods to eliminate for effective weight loss.(Freepik)

"Losing weight wasn't just about sweating in the gym or hitting 10k steps daily. Most people focus on what to add, but what you remove matters just as much," says Ruchi. (Also read: Nutritionist explains how protein-rich snacks can maintain weight and support heart health: ‘Avoid mindless munching’ )

10 foods Ruchi stopped eating to lose 20 kgs and why

1. Flavoured coffee drinks: What Ruchi once considered a go-to "treat" actually contained more sugar than a doughnut.

2. Breakfast cereals: Even the so-called "healthy" options caused her cravings to spike well before noon.

3. Packaged juices: She thought they were a vitamin boost but realised they were just liquid sugar in disguise.

4. Granola bars: Essentially candy wrapped up with a nutrition label, offering little real benefit.

5. Low-fat packaged foods: Removing fat often meant adding artificial ingredients and preservatives she wanted to avoid.

6. Naan and white bread: Instead of feeling full and satisfied, these left her hungrier and more tempted to snack.

7. Bottled sauces and dressings: A hidden sugar trap she had never considered before, which added unnecessary calories.

8. "Healthy" late-night snacks: Even protein bars and nuts can add up quickly when eaten mindlessly.

9. Fast food salads: Loaded with creamy dressings, these were often worse for the diet than a burger.

10. Energy drinks: They disrupt sleep, appetite, and ultimately hinder fat loss progress.

How to break free from diet traps

"Once I cut these, my body finally started responding. No more energy crashes. No more feeling "starved" on a diet. Just steady, effortless fat loss. Now, I don't just "eat clean." I eat strategically. Instead of forcing myself to eat less, I focused on removing the foods that kept me: stuck, triggered cravings, spiked my blood sugar, or made me feel sluggish. So, if you're struggling to lose weight despite doing everything "right," start by auditing your plate. You might be shocked at what's sneaking into your diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.