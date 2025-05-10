Doctor shares 5 warning signs of poor gut health you shouldn’t ignore: From constant bloating to sugar cravings

Gut health plays a crucial role in your overall well-being, but many often overlook the early warning signs of imbalance. Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist specialising in diabetes reversal and cardio-metabolic diseases, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his May 7 post, he reveals major red flags of poor gut health that one should not ignore. (Also read: Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar's health coach reveals why bread is ‘gutter’ for your gut: ‘Most dangerous thing you can eat’ ) Chronic bloating, fatigue, and skin problems may indicate poor gut health, warns Dr. Chopra.(Pixabay)

"You've heard it before — ‘Gut is the second brain.’ But that's outdated. Today, your gut is the first brain. And your poor little brain up there? It's just trying to keep up," says Dr Chopra in his post. Let's take a look at the warning signs of poor gut health he highlighted.

1. Constant bloating and indigestion

"If you're always feeling bloated or having digestive discomfort no matter what you eat, your gut might not be breaking down food efficiently," explains Dr Chopra. This could signal an imbalance in gut bacteria or a deficiency in digestive enzymes.

2. Fatigue and brain fog

Feeling tired despite a full night's sleep? Struggling to concentrate? Dr Chopra says chronic fatigue and mental fogginess may result from poor nutrient absorption and inflammation caused by an unhealthy gut.

3. Frequent sugar cravings

According to Dr Chopra, "Your gut bacteria can influence cravings. An imbalance in bad bacteria can drive you to crave more sugar and processed foods, creating a cycle of unhealthy eating."

4. Skin issues

Skin concerns like acne, eczema, or rashes may actually stem from the gut. "These conditions are often linked to gut dysbiosis and leaky gut syndrome," he says. "Heal the gut, heal the skin."

5. Weak immunity

"If you're frequently falling sick, catching colds, or suffering from allergies, poor gut health could be to blame," warns Dr Chopra, highlighting the gut's key role in immune function.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.