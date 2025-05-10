Man who lost 124 kgs shares how one simple habit helped him burn fat and boost mental health: ‘Made me a better person’

Ryan Grewell, a 36-year-old man, recently shared his incredible weight loss journey, shedding an astonishing 124 kg (275 pounds). Once tipping the scales at nearly 222 kg, Ryan attributes his transformation to a combination of cycling, careful calorie tracking, and prioritising protein in his diet. Let's dive into his inspiring story and uncover some valuable fitness tips along the way. (Also read: Fitness coach shares how to lose 10 kg even if you sit for 10+ hours a day: Check out meal plan, diet and workout tips ) Ryan Grewell shed 124 kg through cycling and lifestyle changes.(Instagram/@ryan_grewell)

How Ryan Grewell lost 124 kgs

Speaking to Newsweek, Ryan recalled how his sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, including fast food for most meals and a daily intake of up to 5,000 calories, led to continuous weight gain. His wake-up call came when his chiropractor advised him to lose weight due to worsening joint issues. "At that point, I was roughly 475 pounds," he recalled. "I gained 12 more pounds while I kept thinking I needed to change something, and then decided to start working on myself," he shared.

Initially, he tried walking to shed the weight, but his knees couldn't bear the strain. That's when he decided to buy a bike. What started as a practical move to ease pressure on his joints soon became a full-blown passion. He remembered how riding reminded him of his childhood, and from that moment, he was hooked.

'Cycling has been the greatest thing I've done'

Ryan also spoke about the physical limitations he faced, including breaking two bikes early on because they weren't built for his size. Despite the setbacks, he didn't give up. He eventually invested in a more durable bike, one that supported him as he began riding longer distances, sometimes clocking over 100 miles in a single ride.

He shared that cycling helped him not only burn fat and build muscle but also reclaim control over his mental health. "Cycling has been the greatest thing I've done for both aspects, mental and physical," he said.

More than just a fitness story, Ryan's transformation reflects deeper personal growth. He said the discipline and clarity he's gained through this journey have made him a more present husband, father, and leader. "I truly believe that going through this journey has made me a better person, spouse, leader, and father."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.