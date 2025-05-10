Fitness coach shares how to lose 10 kg even if you sit for 10+ hours a day: Check out meal plan, diet and workout tips
Struggling to lose weight with a desk job? Fitness coach shares simple tips and a diet plan to help you shed 10 kg, even if you sit for 10+ hours daily.
If you're someone who spends most of your day glued to a desk or working from home, losing weight can feel like a tough challenge. After hours of sitting in front of a screen, the thought of finding time or energy to hit the gym might seem impossible. But even with a sedentary lifestyle, you can still shed those extra kilos without overhauling your routine.
Fitness coach Sunil Shetty frequently shares health and weight loss tips with his Insta family. In his May 9 post, he reveals how to lose 10 kg, even if you're sitting for 10+ hours a day. (Also read: Doctor ranks 10 most popular weight loss methods: Ozempic scores 7/10, while this one tops the list )
"Think you need hours in the gym? Think again. It’s NOT about being perfect from Day 1, it’s about starting small, showing up daily, and improving by just 1% each day. In a year, you’ll be 37 times better than your current self," Sunil says in his post. He further shares simple tips and diet plan to torch fat without spending hours in the gym:
Diet tips to follow
- Eat smart: Start with a high-protein, low-insulin diet. Include eggs, chicken, tofu, and greens at every meal. Skip sugary snacks and swap them for Greek yoghurt or nuts.
- Move even at your desk: Take 1-minute movement breaks every hour — squats, wall pushups, or fast walking.
- Quick daily workouts: 10–15 minutes max, squats, planks, yoga, or a brisk walk.
- Hydrate and stay active: Drink 2.5–3 litres of water daily and take the stairs instead of the elevator.
Example meal plan (high-protein, low-insulin)
1. Breakfast (12 PM )
• Veggie omelette (3 eggs) or tofu scramble with spinach
• 1 cup green tea or black coffee (no sugar)
2. Lunch (3 PM)
• Grilled chicken or paneer salad (olive oil + seeds)
• Quinoa or brown rice (½ cup)
3. Snack (5 PM)
• Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt (unsweetened)
• 10 almonds or walnuts
4. Dinner (7:30 PM)
• Stir-fried veggies (broccoli, capsicum, zucchini)
• Grilled fish or paneer
5. Night drink (8 PM)
• Herbal tea (cinnamon or chamomile)
3-day quick workout plan (10–15 min/day)
Day 1 (strength + cardio)
• 3 sets of 15 bodyweight squats
• 3 sets of 10 pushups (can be knee pushups)
• 2 sets of 1-minute jog in place
Day 2 (core + full body)
• 3 sets of 12 glute bridges
• 3 sets of 20 Russian twists (abs)
• 1-min plank
Day 3 (yoga + stretching)
• 10-minute full-body yoga flow (focus on hips, back, and shoulders)
• 5-minute deep breathing
Bonus tips:
• Stay hydrated: 2.5–3 litres of water daily.
• Set hourly reminders for 1-minute movement breaks.
• Swap sugary snacks for protein-rich options.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
