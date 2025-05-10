Fitness coach shares how to lose 10 kg even if you sit for 10+ hours a day: Check out meal plan, diet and workout tips

If you're someone who spends most of your day glued to a desk or working from home, losing weight can feel like a tough challenge. After hours of sitting in front of a screen, the thought of finding time or energy to hit the gym might seem impossible. But even with a sedentary lifestyle, you can still shed those extra kilos without overhauling your routine. Fitness coach Sunil Shetty shares a diet and exercise plan to lose weight without extensive gym time.(Freepik)

Fitness coach Sunil Shetty frequently shares health and weight loss tips with his Insta family. In his May 9 post, he reveals how to lose 10 kg, even if you're sitting for 10+ hours a day. (Also read: Doctor ranks 10 most popular weight loss methods: Ozempic scores 7/10, while this one tops the list )

"Think you need hours in the gym? Think again. It’s NOT about being perfect from Day 1, it’s about starting small, showing up daily, and improving by just 1% each day. In a year, you’ll be 37 times better than your current self," Sunil says in his post. He further shares simple tips and diet plan to torch fat without spending hours in the gym:

Diet tips to follow

Eat smart: Start with a high-protein, low-insulin diet. Include eggs, chicken, tofu, and greens at every meal. Skip sugary snacks and swap them for Greek yoghurt or nuts.

Start with a high-protein, low-insulin diet. Include eggs, chicken, tofu, and greens at every meal. Skip sugary snacks and swap them for Greek yoghurt or nuts. Move even at your desk: Take 1-minute movement breaks every hour — squats, wall pushups, or fast walking.

Take 1-minute movement breaks every hour — squats, wall pushups, or fast walking. Quick daily workouts: 10–15 minutes max, squats, planks, yoga, or a brisk walk.

10–15 minutes max, squats, planks, yoga, or a brisk walk. Hydrate and stay active: Drink 2.5–3 litres of water daily and take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Example meal plan (high-protein, low-insulin)

1. Breakfast (12 PM )

• Veggie omelette (3 eggs) or tofu scramble with spinach

• 1 cup green tea or black coffee (no sugar)

2. Lunch (3 PM)

• Grilled chicken or paneer salad (olive oil + seeds)

• Quinoa or brown rice (½ cup)

3. Snack (5 PM)

• Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt (unsweetened)

• 10 almonds or walnuts

4. Dinner (7:30 PM)

• Stir-fried veggies (broccoli, capsicum, zucchini)

• Grilled fish or paneer

5. Night drink (8 PM)

• Herbal tea (cinnamon or chamomile)

3-day quick workout plan (10–15 min/day)

Day 1 (strength + cardio)

• 3 sets of 15 bodyweight squats

• 3 sets of 10 pushups (can be knee pushups)

• 2 sets of 1-minute jog in place

Day 2 (core + full body)

• 3 sets of 12 glute bridges

• 3 sets of 20 Russian twists (abs)

• 1-min plank

Day 3 (yoga + stretching)

• 10-minute full-body yoga flow (focus on hips, back, and shoulders)

• 5-minute deep breathing

Bonus tips:

• Stay hydrated: 2.5–3 litres of water daily.

• Set hourly reminders for 1-minute movement breaks.

• Swap sugary snacks for protein-rich options.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.