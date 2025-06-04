Woman reveals 5 things that helped her lose extra weight and inflammation naturally: 'Increase your fat metabolism...'

Content creator Hunter Maxson provides daily tips on weight loss, wellness, and maintaining glowing skin through proper nutrition and workouts. In an April 22 Instagram post, she discussed how incorporating strength training, prioritising protein, walking more, and reducing inflammation can help you achieve a healthier and more sustainable weight loss journey. Also read | Struggling with inflammation? Know these 4 natural solutions you can find in kitchen Hunter Maxson documents her weight loss and wellness journey on Instagram. (Instagram/ Hunter Maxson)

She shared her 'top tips for finally losing all that weight and inflammation naturally'. In her caption, she wrote, “I know how frustrating inflammation and stubborn weight can be. But looking back, it’s shocking to me how much has changed in a little over a year and a half... read on for my top tips.”

Build muscle mass, consume more protein

1. “Prioritise protein always. And good protein. Not the junk that has a few grams,” Hunter said.

2. She added, “Walking more. And add in a weighted vest.”

3. Hunter also said, “Strength training. I have done this for a decade and couldn’t recommend it more highly. It is something everyone should do, but know your goals and work out around them.”

Drink enough water and hydroxytyrosol

4. She added, “Drinking hydroxytyrosol (a powerful antioxidant found in olive oil, olive tree leaves, and other plant-based foods). This was the number 1 thing I personally changed where I watched all the inflammation disappear quickly. It will reduce inflammation (naturally), improve your digestion by healing the gut lining + reducing permeability, provide better nutrient absorption so your body can actually use what you’re giving it, increase your fat metabolism, especially in the liver, give cardiovascular support, fight oxidative stress and so much more.”

5. Hunter concluded, “Increase your water intake. This is my biggest struggle personally, but you have to hydrate your body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.