Want to burn fat faster and still eat carbs? Fitness coach says 'eating this before bed can actually help you'

If you’re confused about what to eat at night, a fitness coach has revealed which carbs you should eat at night to 'burn fat'. 'Fat loss specialist' Patrick Hong shared in a May 22 Instagram video that sweet potatoes can be a nutritious addition to a weight loss diet when consumed in moderation and eaten at night. Also read | Blood sugar management to cancer prevention, nutritional benefits and recipes of sweet potatoes or shakarkand Sweet potatoes have a relatively low glycemic index, which means they may not cause a significant spike in blood sugar levels. (Pexels)

Are sweet potatoes healthy?

According to him, sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbs, which provide sustained energy and fibre. Patrick explained that sweet potatoes are a good source of dietary fibre, which can help with satiety and weight management, and they have a relatively low glycemic index, which means they may not cause a significant spike in blood sugar levels.

In the post 'The one carb you should eat at night to burn fat,' Patrick said, “Try sweet potatoes. Carbs at night — here's why it helps, not hurts.” He added, “If you think eating sweet potato is weird, fry them, make some sweet potato chips in the air fryer.”

3 reasons to eat sweet potatoes

He went on to list three ways in which sweet potatoes may be the right choice for you:

Patrick said, “Reason 1: it will help you sleep, which is way better for fat loss. Sweet potatoes boost serotonin and magnesium. This means you get better rest, which means better recovery.”

Patrick added, “Reason 2: Sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense, not empty. They are high-fibre, low-calorie, and full of vitamins, which means they keep you full.”

“Reason 3: Low glycemic index, which means unlike white bread or pasta, sweet potato won't spike your blood sugar,” Patrick said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.