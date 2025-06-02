Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Want your child to grow healthy? Dietician lists out the top nutrients children of every age group require

ByAdrija Dey
Jun 02, 2025 05:25 PM IST

The journey from bottles to backpack is dependent on how well they are nourished, making nutrition the bedrock of a child's development.

As children grow, their nutritional needs change to match their development. Nutrition is the supporting pillar of their different developmental phase, right from the first years of life to the teenage growth spurt.

Proper nutrition is essential for children to grow without hitting any malnutrition-related roadblocks during their development.(Shutterstock)
Proper nutrition is essential for children to grow without hitting any malnutrition-related roadblocks during their development.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bhawna Garg, Dietician, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital,Kaushambi, unpacked on how nutrition plays an important role in the growing years of a child.

She said, “Nutritional needs differ significantly across different age groups, indicating changes in growth, development, and physiological demands.” 
 

The dietician shared a guide, detailing the nutritional needs for every age bracket:

1. Infants (0-12 months)

 

Breastfeeding is deemed the healthiest in mothers.(Shutterstock)
Breastfeeding is deemed the healthiest in mothers.(Shutterstock)

  • Breast milk or formula: The primary source of nutrition in the first year.

Key nutrients:

  • Protein for growth.
  • Have healthy fats for good brain development.
  • Vitamin D and calcium for bone growth.
  • Introduction of solids: Introduce infants to solids around 6 months old to pureed fruits and vegetables, and iron-fortified cereals

2. Toddlers (1-3 years)

Toddlers benefit from healthy fats.(Shutterstock)
Toddlers benefit from healthy fats.(Shutterstock)

Key nutrients:

  • Iron: Found in fortified cereals, meat, and beans.
  • Calcium: Dairy or fortified plant-based alternatives for bone development.
  • Healthy fats: Giving toddlers things like avocados and whole milk.
  • Focus on: Variety and texture to support growth and development.

3. Preschoolers (4-5 years)

Key nutrients:

  • Protein: From lean meats, eggs, beans, and milk.
  • Fibre: Vegetables, fruits, and whole grains for proper digestion.
  • Vitamin D: For good bones.
  • Encourage: Balanced snacking and healthy eating.

4. School-age children (6-12 years)

Key nutrients:

  • Calcium and vitamin D: For peak bone mass development.
  • Iron: This is highly important for growing girls.
  • Omega-3 fatty acids: for good brain health.
  • Prioritise: Regular meals, healthy snacks, and limiting sugary foods.

5. Teenagers (13-19 years)

 

The importance of nutrition should be taught to teenagers as they have a high tendency to skip meals because of bullying and body image issues.(freepik )
The importance of nutrition should be taught to teenagers as they have a high tendency to skip meals because of bullying and body image issues.(freepik )

Key nutrients:

  • Calcium and Vitamin D: Essential for bone development.
  • Iron: Particularly in menstruating females.
  • Protein: Facilitates muscle repair and growth.
  • Folate: Needed for overall health and growth.

ALSO READ: Always tired? Folate deficiency could be the reason; know signs and symptoms

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
