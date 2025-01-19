Upskilling rural youth for a future in the green economy

India's youth, particularly in rural areas carries great potential to propel the country's sustainable development. With the world's shift towards a green economy, India has a competitive edge to take full advantage of the change. With focused spending on education, skills, and training, agricultural youth can be vital drivers of this new industry, creating jobs and pushing environmental objectives forward. This positive demographic of our nation is hardworking, intelligent, eager to learn, and needs practical skilling to utilise their full potential. The green economy is a sector that can potentially intake these youth. Green Earth (Shutterstock)

India's ambition of net-zero emissions by 2070 has led to unprecedented development in fields such as renewable energy, electric transport, and green production. According to the Skill Council for Green Jobs, generating 35m green jobs by 2047 with a total economic value of $15 trillion will be possible for India. This expansion has tremendous potential to enable rural youth to venture into fields like solar panel technicians, electric vehicle (EV) service specialists, and eco-tourists to perform tasks. The need is to equip this segment of our young population to become skilled and employed in the green sector, which could provide them with better employment opportunities and a wider net of options to fall back on and, in turn, also boost the growth of India's green economy, by infusing fresh blood into it, as its workforce.

Realising the potential of our rural youth hinges on the transformation of vocational education. A skill-based learning approach could be the key to unlocking their potential, starting at age 14 after secondary school and supplemented with core subjects. This approach equips trainees with practical skills and ensures they receive secondary school qualifications. Educating, training, and skill-building are pathways to empowering these youth to generate sustainable jobs and undertake environmental endeavours. This segment of our demographic should be equipped with practical skills to be maximally utilised. Fortunately, the prospect of a green economy is a workable option. Using the engagement of universities, this system has the potential to seamlessly incorporate skill-based learning into the traditional curriculum as part of a continuous academic/professional progression. This will enable vocationally educated youth to start with blue-collar jobs and later move into white-collar jobs if they want.

Industry working with training organisations has already shown the effectiveness of such collaboration. For example, Tata Power Skill Development Institute (with the Skill Council for Green Jobs) has equipped more than 100,000 people with skills and knowledge in green energy technologies, such as solar and green hydrogen. Extending such models to the countryside can guarantee that ambitious professionals nationwide can obtain green job training. Non-profit organisations like the Rural Development Trust (RDT) in Andhra Pradesh have shown how grassroots initiatives can uplift communities through targeted skill development programmes.

Awareness activities concerning new green jobs may encourage rural youth to pursue careers in eco-friendly fields. Mobile-assisted learning platforms, scholarships, and government programmes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and PM Gati Shakti have provided a solid platform. Expanding these efforts with localised training centres and digital learning hubs could further enhance access to quality education. Moreover, the high ranking of entrepreneurial qualities, such as digital marketing, app development, and eco-friendly product design, may foster a new generation of job creators and job seekers.

Through their promise, India's rural youth are set to steer India toward its green and sustainable future. Through integrating skill development into formal education, the development of public-private partnerships, and a push for technology access, it can be possible to make a globally competitive workforce in India. Due to this collective approach, India's leadership in sustainability will be maintained, and at the same time, a strong, inclusive job market will be constructed for all of us. Realising green jobs is not just a dream in the future—it is a road to shared growth and environmental care.

This article is authored by Charu Kapoor, country director NIIT Foundation and Mukul Singhal, IAS (retd).