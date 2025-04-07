Therapist shares 5 ‘sneaky’ things that can sabotage your relationship

A healthy relationship is built on key factors like communication, honesty, trust, and respect between partners. However, there are certain things that we can accidentally do that can sabotage our relationship. Learn about the 5 sneaky relationship saboteurs that can jeopardize your relationship. (Shutterstock)

5 sneaky relationship saboteurs

Per relationship therapist Kasturi M, these are called ‘sneaky relationship saboteurs’. In an Instagram post, Kasturi shared 5 saboteurs and asked, “A good bond is a conscious one. Are you aware of how you show up in your relationship?”

Learn the 5 sneaky relationship saboteurs the therapist shared:

1. Neglecting small gestures of appreciation

Sometimes, saying "thank you," giving compliments, or showing affection frequently can seem insignificant. Especially when you have been in a relationship for a long. However, per Kasturi, they play a crucial role in maintaining a strong bond. “When these gestures are neglected or become infrequent, it can make one or both partners feel unvalued or taken for granted, slowly chipping away at the emotional connection in the relationship,” she explained.

2. Allowing unresolved conflicts to linger

Conflict is a natural part of any relationship, but when conflicts go unresolved or are swept under the rug, they can fester and grow into larger issues over time. Avoiding difficult conversations or refusing to address underlying issues can create resentment and tension, weakening the foundation of the relationship and making it more susceptible to volatility.

3. Passive-aggressive behaviour

Healthy communication is the key to a long-lasting relationship. However, when you indirectly express negative feelings or hostility, rather than addressing them directly, it manifests in various ways, such as sarcasm, subtle insults, or backhanded compliments.

“While on the surface, these actions may seem harmless or unintentional, for the partner on the receiving end, it may feel confusing or hurtful, leading to a breakdown in communication and trust,” Kasturi explained.

4. Lack of support

Per the relationship expert, lack of support is a big relationship saboteur and also one rarely spoken about. “When partners fail to actively support each other's goals, dreams, and aspirations, it can create feelings of isolation, insecurity, and resentment,” she explained.

Additionally, lack of support can take many forms, such as dismissing each other's ambitions, not offering encouragement, or failing to be there during challenging times. It leads to your partners feeling undervalued and unimportant in the relationship, leading to a sense of disconnection and dissatisfaction. “Without mutual support, the relationship may struggle to thrive, and partners may grow apart emotionally,” she added.

5. Consistently prioritising individual needs over the relationship

Per the expert, “In a healthy relationship, both partners recognise the importance of balancing individual needs with the needs of the relationship. This means making compromises, sacrifices, and decisions that prioritize the well-being of the partnership as a whole.” However, when one or both partners consistently prioritise their own needs, desires, and goals without considering the impact on the relationship, it can create a sense of imbalance and resentment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.