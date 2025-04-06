Relationship coach shares 10 signs your ex is not over you: From stalking on social media to struggling to commit

Even when a relationship is over, it might take a substantial amount of time to forget the person and learn to move on. Often, after a relationship ends, we wonder if our ex-partner remembers us or we even hold onto the memories of the time they spent with us. In a post on March 25, relationship coach Javal Bhatt shared the signs that your ex might not be over you. Also read | Relationship coach reveals 'number 1 killer of intimacy in marriage': Absence of physical touch Here are the signs that your ex might not be over you.

They talk about you

They still may have difficulty in going about their day without bringing you up in their conversations and talking about the time they spent with you.

They keep old photos

They try to hold onto the memories of good times through old photos, old letters and other things that remind them of you.

They compare their present partner with you:

While this might be unintentional, they often try to compare their present partner with you and try to think of you.

They stalk you on social media

They may try to get updates about your life through your social media posts. They may also ask mutual friends to understand what you are up to in life.

They get emotional

Whenever your name comes up in a conversation, it triggers certain memories and emotions in them which they are unable to hide.

They avoid dating seriously

They try to avoid serious commitments and end up sabotaging new relationships.

They make up scenarios

Your thoughts and memories still bother them, even in their new relationships, so much that they keep thinking of what if scenarios in their minds.

They try to stay in touch

They are unable to cut contact completely, and hence and up texting or calling you out of the blue.

They idealise the past relationship

They are unable to see beyond the good memories, and hence they idealise the relationship that they had with you.

They struggle to commit

They struggle to commit to a new relationship or form new connections with someone else.

