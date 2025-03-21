Menu Explore
Not able to move on? Relationship expert shares guidebook on how to get over a breakup

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 21, 2025 01:45 PM IST

From creating a list of bad qualities of ex to focusing on self-growth, here are a few ways to finally get over the last breakup.

In a relationship, when two people become emotionally attached, they become dependent on each other. That's why a heartbreak can be very painful. Right after a breakup, the pain of a heartbreak can hit them and make them lose motivation. Also read | Going through heartbreak? Here are 10 essential questions to help you heal and recover after a painful relationship

Here's how you can finally move on from your ex.(Shutterstock)
Here's how you can finally move on from your ex.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Wendy Walsh, a relationship expert at DatingAdvice.com told Daily Mail that when two people become emotionally connected, they start to function as one brain. Hence, no matter after how much time they breakup, it can have a deep impact on them and their lives.

Dr Wendy Walsh further noted down a full proof guidebook on how to get over a breakup:

Show yourself some grace

Instead of sitting and brooding, focus on self-growth and try to get your ex out of your mind. Dr Wendy Walsh suggested that it is best to not go through this process alone. We can lean on friends and family for support during this time.

Create a list of the cons

The next step is creating a list of all the terrible qualities of your ex to understand that he was not the right person for you. This also helps in driving away the wow factor that you have about them. Also read | Stages of heartbreak and how to move forward

Start showing yourself some grace.(Shutterstock)
Start showing yourself some grace.(Shutterstock)

Go no-contact

Dr Wendy Walsh suggested that no-contact does not mean just refraining from calling or texting them. It also means unfollowing them on social media to not get any updates regarding their lives.

Stop frequenting common hangout places

Sometimes it might be tempting to go to common hangout places to just get a hit of nostalgia. However, this can take you back from the progress you have made. Also read | Let heartbreak not break you: Tips to move on from a broken relationship

Explore new friendships

If you and your ex had intertwined lives with a lot of mutual friends, it is time to let go and explore new friendships, and find company in people who are not friends with your ex.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
