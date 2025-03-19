The post-breakup glow is real: Study says single parents are not struggling, they are thriving

It’s a common notion that single parents struggle to bring up their kids alone. However, that may not be entirely true. In a new study led by Talker Research, it was observed that single parents are not just surviving, they are in fact thriving in life. The majority of the single parents also believe that the best days of their lives are yet to come. Also read | Parenting tips for success: Expert ways to master problem-solving, resilience and empathy in kids 77% of the single parents went through a post-relationship glow-up.(Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 1,000 single mothers and 1,000 single fathers. It was observed that the end of a relationship that was difficult for them to navigate through, brought about remarkable personal and emotional growth.

Signs of post-relationship transformation:

It was observed that 57% of the single parents found new confidence in themselves and their abilities, while 52% said that they felt better. 51% of the participants reported feeling better in their own skin. 77% of the single parents went through a post-relationship glow-up where they became more mature, left old behavioural patterns and leant to let go and embrace the reality. 70% of the participants said that after becoming single parents, their relationship with themselves went through a drastic and positive change. Also read | Transform your parenting: 7 game-changing tips to connect with your child

Rachel DeAlto, Chief Dating Expert at Stir, which funded the survey, said, “This research shows single parents aren’t just adapting – they’re elevating. The combination of personal growth and increased self-awareness creates a magnetic attraction.”

Single parents are focusing on being with themselves and putting their needs first.(Shutterstock)

The journey to dating again:

54% of the single parents reported to being approached by potential dates. This further challenges the notion that having a kid can make it difficult to date again. However, maturity, attention and strong sense of responsibility can attract potential dates for single parents.

However, dating can take time for single parents after the end of their last relationship. The study observed an average of 1 months of gap for single parents before getting back into the space of romance. During this time, single parents reported to focusing on being with themselves, self-care and putting their needs first. Also read | Parenting tips: Unique ways to read to children at every stage

