As soon as a baby enters the world, parents take on the important task of paving the way for their child's bright future. Their focus encompasses academic success, social skills and emotional well-being—three aspects parents will often prioritise when nurturing a child. Parenting tips for success: Expert ways to master problem-solving, resilience and empathy in kids (Photo by Pixabay)

In the years gone by, raising children was somewhat simpler, with less competition to navigate. However, in today's world, characterised by rapid change, children need to develop the ability to handle any situation and excel in different situations.

Unlocking your child’s potential:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nirvaan Birla, Founder of Birla Brainiacs, advised, “To thrive in difficult circumstances, children must learn certain foundational skills, such as empathy and emotional intelligence (EI). Teaching children to identify and comprehend both their own emotions as well as those of others is vital in creating healthy relationships. Parents can initiate open dialogues about feelings during both challenging and joyful moments by asking their children about how they felt in these scenarios and modelling empathetic listening. These small, daily conversations inculcate kindness, social awareness, and respect in children. Emotionally intelligent kids are better able to steer through complex social dynamics and forge meaningful bonds amongst themselves and with others.”

Toxic parenting leads to severe emotional and psychological issues in children.(Freepik)

Asserting that problem-solving and critical thinking skills are vital skills for children to possess, Nirvaan Birla opined, “Life will present its share of challenges, so parents can help their children master these challenges by encouraging independent problem-solving techniques rather than providing instantaneous answers or solutions. Instead, encourage your child to explore possible answers on their own—whether that be reconciling differences among siblings or adapting plans when things don't go according to plan. This fosters resilience and creativity among children as they gain the confidence needed to face these obstacles head-on.”

Raise a well-rounded child:

Resilience must also be combined with healthy coping mechanisms. Nirvaan Birla suggested, “Life's disappointments—from low grades or missed opportunities—can weigh heavily on children. Hence, they must learn that failure is not an endpoint but a learning experience. Additionally, by implementing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can equip children with tools for managing stress, remaining present in the moment, and building emotional strength. These practices not only increase mental well-being but also align with the deeper teachings of soul science that emphasise inner peace, self-awareness and balance.”

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to raising children, developing healthy parenting habits can provide a solid foundation for both you and your child.(Pexels)

He concluded, “By including such practices in children's daily routines from an early age, they learn how to deal with pressure effectively when life presents challenges. The main role of the parents is to develop the children's broader life skills—empathy, problem-solving, resilience, time management, and communication, among others, so they have what it takes for a fulfilling future. By diving into practices like meditation, yoga, or mindfulness, parents can ignite a fire of inner strength and balance in their kids, equipping them to not just scrape by, but to dominate in this cutthroat world!”