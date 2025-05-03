WWE releases: Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe and Riley Osborne share ‘farewell’ messages

Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, and Riley Osborne shared cryptic messages soon after Sean Ross Stapp of Fightful.com reported that WWE has released several stars, including Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Gigi Dolin. Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, and Riley Osborne shared cryptic messages on social media(Instagram/Cora Jade)

In a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, Jade thanked her fans. “Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo,” she wrote, without revealing details.

Eddy Thorpe, meanwhile, posted a GIF showing a man saluting bye. Riley Osborne re-shared Cora Jade's Instagram story about ‘having free time’.

While WWE has not issued an official statement about the releases yet, fans speculate that Jade, Thorpe, and Osborne have already bid farewell to the entertainment company.

Reacting to Cora Jade's tweet, one fan wrote: “Ohhhh noooo not cora Jade dang it ughhh sorry to hear that cora huge fan. Good luck in the future cora sorry to hear you got released.”

“I’m so sorry Cora, will follow you w whatever you do next,” another one tweeted.

“This one has REALLY shocked me. Like I 100% saw you as a future champion on the main. You’ll be missed. May life bring you happiness on the next chapter!” a third person said.

WWE releases: All you need to know

WWE reportedly initiated a significant round of talent releases in May 2025, impacting several prominent superstars and behind-the-scenes staff.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE has released the following superstars as part of its latest budget cuts: Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, Gigi Dolin, and Riley Osborne.

These releases follow a pattern of WWE trimming its roster post-WrestleMania, with earlier 2025 cuts including Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport.