Rian Johnson disagrees with Netflix CEO on theatres being an ‘outdated concept’

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has made it clear he doesn't agree with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ claim that movie theaters are outdated. “Obviously, I don't. Because I love movies. I love going to see movies,” he told Business Insider. Filmmaker Rian Johnson

The filmmaker behind the Knives Out series—which follows Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc—emphasised the enduring value of the theatrical experience, calling it essential for movie lovers. “I think theatrical is not going anywhere. I think we've seen [that] if you put a movie people want to see in the theaters, they are going to show up for it. That experience of being in a full house and having that experience is so important. It's something that I love and I want more of in the world,” the Star Wars director said.

Even as he works with Netflix on his Benoit Blanc mystery films, Rian hopes his upcoming entry in the franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, will reach audiences on the big screen. “I want this in as many theaters for as long as possible. We’re going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical, because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form,” he said.

Rian's comments come in response to Ted’s remarks at the Time100 Summit last month, where the Netflix chief argued that theatrical releases no longer make sense in today’s media landscape. “We’re in a period of transition. Folks grew up thinking, ‘I want to make movies on a gigantic screen and have strangers watch them play in the theater for two months and people cry and sold-out shows.’... It’s an outdated concept,” Sarandos said.

He also added that access plays a role in this shift: “If you’re fortunate enough to live in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic. Most of the country cannot.”