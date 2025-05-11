WWE Backlash match order: When will John Cena vs Randy Orton begin? Details on other cards
The WWE Backlash 2025 will feature five cards with John Cena and Randy Orton headlining the event
The WWE Backlash 2025 will feature five cards with John Cena and Randy Orton headlining the event in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Backlash 2025 starts at 7 PM ET. The event preshow, "Countdown to WWE Backlash," begins at 5 PM ET.
The event can be live-streamed on Peacock for users with a premium or premium-plus subscription. Internationally, the 2025 WWE Backlash will be available on Netflix.
While the official match order of the Backlash event is not out yet, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, the main show will kick off with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Championship title against Penta. Mysterio's romantic partner Liv Morgan will reportedly not attend the show.
Next on the card is Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight. The former will be defending his United States Championship. According to the report, GUNTHER vs Pat McAfee and Lyra Valkyria vs "The Man" Becky Lynch are next.
John Cena and Randy Orton will cap off the Bakclash in a match billed as ‘One Last Time’. Orton is challenging Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta - WWE Intercontinental Championship
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight - WWE United States Championship
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship