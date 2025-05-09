WWE Backlash 2025: Fan outrage after 5 matches pulled last minute

WWE Backlash 2025, scheduled to be hosted on May 10 in St. Louis, will deliver the drama it promised inside the ring — but outside the ropes, the event will stir fan unrest and online outrage after five high-profile matches were abruptly pulled from the card. The lack of explanation and transparency from WWE turned what was meant to be a celebration of wrestling into one of the most contentious events of the year, as reported by CBS Sports. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: John Cena (L) celebrates with rapper Travis Scott after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Five key matches cancelled

In a move that blindsided fans and even surprised industry insiders, WWE dropped five previously advertised matches just hours before the show went live:

*Gunther vs. Sheamus

*Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

*Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

*The Miz vs. Grayson Waller

*Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

All five matches had been promoted in advance, sparking ticket sales and online engagement. Their unexplained removal led to immediate backlash across social media, where #Backlash2025 and the names of affected superstars trended for hours — not in celebration, but in protest, as reported by Stadium Rant.

Fans, analysts, and superstars react

Audience members at the Enterprise Center expressed confusion when match graphics failed to appear. Online, fans accused the company of poor planning and a lack of respect for its audience. The most vocal criticisms focused on the absence of communication, as neither broadcast commentary nor official WWE channels offered real-time clarification.

The cancellations were called “a failure of fan trust,” noting that Backlash is traditionally positioned as a momentum-builder post-WrestleMania. Instead, the company appeared unprepared and unwilling to address what many saw as a major bait-and-switch, as reported by Wrestle Talk.

Worse still, some affected performers were reportedly in full gear backstage, ready to compete — further fueling speculation about internal issues or rushed decisions.

Was WWE overbooked or unprepared?

Theories abound regarding the reason behind the cancellations: overbooked segments, time management problems, and late creative rewrites are all suspected factors. The show still ran over three hours, despite the removal of five matches, leading many to question whether the final card was mismanaged from the top.

If the scrapped matches were pulled due to time, some fans argued that surprise segments — such as unscheduled promos and extended backstage segments — could have been trimmed instead, as reported by SportsKeeda.

Fallout and future implications

The controversy has cast a shadow over what should have been a landmark event. While John Cena vs. Randy Orton delivered a fitting end to a legendary rivalry, and major swerves like Bron Breakker turning on Roman Reigns captivated the crowd, the backstage misfires left a bitter aftertaste.

The lack of accountability and transparency has many calling for better event structure and clearer communication between WWE and its loyal audience. Whether this backlash prompts change — or becomes a recurring issue — remains to be seen.

As WWE heads toward its next premium event, fans and critics alike will be watching closely not just for in-ring action, but for how the company treats its viewers' expectations.