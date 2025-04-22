John Cena reveals undergoing hair transplant, after WWE fans mocked him for his bald spot: ‘Straight up bullying’

American entertainment wrestler-actor John Cena has a message for the WWE universe — and it’s as petty as it is personal. The wrestling legend, currently channeling his heel persona, has revealed that he recently underwent a hair transplant after being relentlessly mocked by fans over his thinning hair. John Cena celebrates after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41(Getty Images via AFP)

"You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control. In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me," John declared during a live taping of The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, just a day after his WrestleMania 41 victory over Cody Rhodes.

The 47-year-old wasn’t done. "That is straight-up bullying and not cool. Thank you for bullying me into surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all pushed me," he added, pointing fingers at the crowd.

Revealing that he underwent the procedure in November last year, John explained that doctors extracted hairs from the side of his head to "plant them in on top." He was candid about the experience: "There is no shame in that," he said, adding that balding "happens to seven out of 10 dudes."

"I got a problem. I try to fix it," John admitted. While his hair journey is still "a work in progress," John is hopeful about the results. "Hopefully in a couple of months, it looks better," he said.

But the follicular saga didn’t end there. John confessed there’s one grooming goal that continues to elude him: growing a mustache. "I can't grow a mustache. Dude, I can't grow facial hair. I haven't shaved in 10 years," he said with a smirk.

Leaning into the humor, John even joked about possible future transplants: "See, I listen to you idiots. "You take the lawn over here and put it on the dry spot," he said.

Whether it’s his comeback in the ring or his comeback at the fans, John’s transformation — hair and all — is just another part of the spectacle. And this time, he's not pulling any punches.