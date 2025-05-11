Bill Belichick cheers on ‘tough cookie’ girlfriend Jordon Hudson at Miss Maine pageant 2025 amid family fears

Bill Belichick stepped away from the sidelines on Saturday to support his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, at the 2025 Miss Maine pageant. The legendary NFL coach was spotted arriving at the Holiday Inn in Portland, Maine, as insiders quickly reported to The Post, "Coach is here." Belichick took his seat in the front row, accompanied by Hudson’s Navy veteran security guard, Chad, as the pageant competition got underway. Bill Belichick attended the Miss Maine pageant 2025 to support his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, despite public scrutiny over their age difference.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jordan Hudson appears as a ‘tough cookie’ at the pageant

Hudson appeared in high spirits at the pageant as she left the interview segment, waving at the spectators in a blue off-the-shoulder dress and stilettos. An insider told the media outlet, “She’s very headstrong.” They continued, “She’s a tough cookie, but a lot of people are angry because of the whole Bill situation,” in reference to the situation in recent days where she came under public scrutiny for being in a relationship with someone 49 years older than her.

The insider added, “Nobody has spoken with her [until today]. She probably was told to lay low and not say anything. I feel bad for her.” Later, the 24-year-old appeared in a metallic green bandeau bikini for the bikini segment of the competition. This was followed by her wearing a shimmery gold dress paired with gold heels for the evening gown segment. At the end of the segment, she directly winked at Belichick when all contestants walked back on stage, as reported by Page Six.

Hudson represented her hometown of Hancock in the competition. Last month, she announced that she will be participating in the Miss Maine pageant 2025.

Belichick’s support for Hudson comes amid her ban from UNC

Hudson came under fire after she interrupted Belichick’s interview with CBS when he was asked about his relationship. While the coach defended her against the critics, as he stated, she was “simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.” Hudson was reportedly banned from UNC at Chapel Hill, where Belichick is a coach.

Sportswriter Torre claimed that the 73-year-old’s family members are “extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired” between the pair. He also claimed that a source told him, “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.”