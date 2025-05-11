Little Elm Park: Police respond to major fight near beach in Texas

Several police agencies responded to a major fight at Little Elm Park near the beach in Texas. According to DFW Scanner, injuries have been reported. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as officers work to clear the park. Some witnesses claim there was a shooting; however, authorities have not confirmed this. Police at Little Elm Park. (Pixabay)

Several witnesses took to social media to report the incident.

“I just say multiple Frisco police zooming down eldorado,” one person wrote on X.

Another reported, “We’re stopped at the entrance trying to get home. Lined with cops. First responders coming from all directions and agencies. Steer clear of the area if possible!”

A third witness reported, “Just picked up my daughter and her friends. It was crazy and full of police and ambulances.”

Another wrote, “I’ve never seen so many police vehicles and more and more kept coming. Hope everyone is okay.”

Another witness wrote on Facebook, “Here right now; it’s a mess. So many disrespectful kids screaming and yelling. Cops are trying to make everyone leave the area.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information