Lauren Sanchez reacts to ring bearer offer for wedding with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez, former entertainment journalist and helicopter pilot, is eagerly awaiting her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In an interview with Extra on Monday, Sanchez expressed her excitement about tying the knot with Bezos, saying she is “most excited” to “get to marry the man of (her) dreams.” Lauren Sanchez gushed about her upcoming wedding with Jeff Bezos, The couple got engaged in May 2023.(Reuters)

Excitement for marriage

Sanchez, 54, couldn’t contain her enthusiasm as she discussed her upcoming nuptials. “He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. That’s what I’m most looking forward to,” she shared. The helicopter pilot has three children: son Nikko, 23, with her ex Tony Gonzalez, and two children, Evan, 18, and Ella, 16, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

She and Bezos, 60, have been publicly dating since 2019, with the Amazon founder proposing four years later. Sanchez recounted the proposal to Vogue in November 2023, sharing how she was momentarily overwhelmed when Bezos presented her with a cushion-cut diamond ring. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she admitted.

Lauren Sanchez on wedding details

Despite their plans, the couple is still deciding on wedding details. “We’re still thinking about it. Is it going to be big? Overseas? We don’t know yet,” Sanchez told Extra. She did mention that she has been focused on the release of her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, but plans to “get to the wedding soon.”

During her chat with Extra host Billy Bush, a light-hearted moment ensued when Bush jokingly offered to be the ring bearer. Sanchez, amused, responded, “Oh, that’s good. That’s good. I was looking for one.”

No specifics about the wedding’s date or location have been revealed yet, but Sanchez’s excitement is palpable. Bezos, previously married to MacKenzie Scott, has three children with his ex-wife. The couple’s blended family, which Sanchez affectionately calls the “Brady Bunch,” spends regular time together. “On a typical Saturday, we hang out and have dinner with the kids. You never know where the conversation is going to go,” she remarked during an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

A mega-yacht and a dazzling ring

Earlier in 2023, Sanchez and Bezos made headlines as they sailed across Europe on their mega-yacht, Koru. While the paparazzi were fixated on the power couple, it was Sanchez’s spectacular engagement ring that frequently stole the limelight. The ring, featuring a reportedly 20-carat pink diamond, generated significant buzz. Although neither Bezos, 60, nor Sanchez, 54, disclosed specifics, friends of the couple confirmed the engagement to various entertainment outlets. They also hosted an engagement celebration aboard their $500 million yacht, which saw high-profile guests such as Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan in attendance.