Lauren Sanchez posts heartwarming video to celebrate Jeff Bezos’ birthday

A post by Lauren Sanchez to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend Jeff Bezos has warmed people’s hearts. To celebrate the day, she shared a video showcasing various throwback images of the Amazon founder. Jeff Bezos was born on January 12, 1964.

Sanchez took to Instagram to share the video. The clip gives a glimpse of different pictures, including images of his childhood and professional achievements. She also shared a heartwarming caption while posting the video.

“If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes. Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do. They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this. Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up everyday excited to love you,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post for Jeff Bezos by Lauren Sanchez:

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 24,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments, including many wishing him “Happy Birthday.”

The post also received a reply from Jeff Bezos himself. “I love you,” he wrote along with a heart emoji.

“Amazing! What a beautiful birthday wish. This is everything! Live! Love! Laugh! And cheers to a magical birthday,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy Birthday Jeff!” shared another. “So sweet,” commented a third.

