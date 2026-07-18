Four of family hurt as speeding thar crashes into car; driver arrested

Four members of a family were critically injured allegedly after a speeding Thar rammed into their car at Sohna Chowk on Old Railway Road in the Civil Lines area early Friday, police said, adding that the Thar driver has been arrested. Accident occurred at Old Railway Road in the Civil Lines area. (Representative photo)

According to police, the victims are Meenakshi Chaddha, in her late 40s, her son Divansh Chaddha, daughter Lakshita Chaddha, all residents of Nai Basti in Sector 8, and a relative, Yasika Pal, of Baldev Nagar in Sector 7, all three in their early 20s.

Doctors treating all four at a private hospital in Sector 14 said Divansh and Yashika have sustained severe head and facial injuries in the crash and were on ventilator support. Divansh had undergone an emergency brain surgery after suffering an internal haemorrhage, they said.

Police said all four had left home in their white Baleno for an early morning trip and were returning when the crash took place at the intersection at around 4.40am.

Meenakshi, in her complaint, alleged that the Thar approached the chowk at high speed from Rajiv Chowk. “My son Divansh, who was behind the wheel, was taking a turn to move towards Rajiv Chowk from Sohna Chowk when the Thar rammed us. The driver’s side of our car bore the entire impact,” she alleged.

The victim said the car veered off course for at least 100 metres and was bent from the middle due to the force of the impact.

A senior police official said the Thar driver also lost control after the collision and flipped multiple times on the middle of the road before coming to rest on its side.

“Locals alerted the police control room and caught the Thar driver, who was in his late 20s, after chasing him while two of his associates managed to flee. They also arranged ambulances and rushed the four injured victims to the hospital for treatment,” he said, adding eyewitnesses alleged the driver was severely drunk following which he was also taken to civil hospital for medical check and blood-sample collection by a police team.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the driver of the speeding Thar was detained by a police team from the spot. “He was taken to Shivaji Nagar police station and was later arrested,” he said.

Turan said investigators later reached the hospital where doctors told them that the condition of Divansh, Lakshita and Yashika was critical and they could not give any statement. “Only Meenakshi was in a condition to give her statement to police,” he said, adding all four were still under treatment.

On her complaint, an FIR was registered against the Thar driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage of ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Shivaji Nagar police station on Friday.