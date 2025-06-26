Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ‘tacky’ wedding invitation draws flak: ‘Taste cannot be bought’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding festivities are all set to begin in Venice, and a number of A-listers have already descended upon the Italian lagoon city for what promises to be the event of the year. The Amazon billionaire, 61, is set to marry the former news anchor after six years of courtship. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are hosting a lavish Venice wedding for 200 friends and family members. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ahead of the wedding, ABC obtained a picture of the wedding invitation card – and people were surprised, to put it mildly. The invitation featured iconic Venetian imagery like gondolas and bridges, along with illustrations of birds and butterflies. However, many critics called the design too amateurish and quite at odds with the luxury theme of the billionaire’s wedding.

What the invitation said

In their wedding invite, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez requested guests to avoid bringing gifts. They also informed guests that a donation had been made on their behalf to the city of Venice.

“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts,” read the text on the invitation, which featured black text on a white background.

“Instead, we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice.

“Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come,” the invite concluded.

Wedding invitation draws flak

The invitation failed to impress, garnering an overwhelmingly negative response on social media.

“It looks so tacky,” wrote one person on X. “Imagine being a multi multi billionaire and this is the design of your wedding invite. Something a 15 year-old made on Canva,” another said.

“Maybe one of the ugliest invitations I’ve ever seen,” a user named Andrew opined. “All that money and they couldn't hire a designer,” another person wondered.

One X user added. “This invite design is proof that taste cannot be bought”.

