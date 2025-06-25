Luxury Venice hotel 'booted' guests to make room for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez: report

A report by Page Six claims that the ultra-luxury hotel Aman Venice saw chaos and guests being "booted" as Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez rented the entire place for the stay ahead of their lavish wedding in Venice. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were forced to revise their wedding plans following mounting protests.

According to an exclusive Page Six report, before the couple’s arrival, “10 or 12 security guys were doing a sweep” through the luxury hotel, checking cabinets and the courtyard, an insider said.

The insider described the scene in the hotel lobby as “chaotic" after many people were asked if they were staying in the hotel, and some were even asked to leave.

"Guests who had previously booked [at] the hotel for Wednesday night a long time in advance were booted once Bezos rented the entire space a few months ago," the report said, quoting the insider.

However, the guests were moved to other hotels, and Aman Venice paid for their stay, including a free night's stay and upgrades. "Some are griping that they have to pack up, take transport [Aman provided] and unpack again," the insider added.

The report also claimed that the hotel's staff were preparing for the "extra work" they were about to get as the couple's A-list guests arrived to stay at the luxury property.

Page Six claimed that security has also been increased in popular tourist spots and other luxury hotels where the VIP wedding guests are said to be staying.

Venue changed due to protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were forced to revise their wedding plans following mounting protests over their extravagant wedding celebrations. Activists reportedly threatened to disrupt the event by filling the city's canals with inflatable crocodiles.

Originally set to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a grand 16th-century structure, the couple has now shifted the main reception to the Arsenale, a historic shipyard complex surrounded by fortified walls.

The star-studded guest list is expected to include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Barbra Streisand and Leonardo DiCaprio among others