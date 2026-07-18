Govt orders upgrade of Babu, Chowk stadiums within 3 months

: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued directives to complete within three months the renovation of the badminton hall and basketball court at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium, along with the construction of a gym and a new basketball court at Chowk Stadium. The decision followed a review meeting chaired by Sports secretary Suhas LY with officials of the executing agency, UP Samaj Kalyan Nirman Nigam Ltd. (Sourced)

Badminton activities at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium have remained suspended since the first week of last month after all three courts were found to be damaged.

According to an official communiqué, the government has already granted administrative and financial approval of ₹1.85 crore for renovating the badminton hall at the stadium. The work includes civil repairs, electrical fittings and plumbing.

For Chowk Stadium, the government has sanctioned administrative and financial approval of ₹6.17 crore for renovating the badminton hall and basketball court and constructing a gym and a new basketball court. The first instalment of ₹3.08 crore has also been released.

The decision followed a review meeting chaired by Sports secretary Suhas LY with officials of the executing agency, UP Samaj Kalyan Nirman Nigam Ltd. Stressing quality and adherence to timelines, he directed officials to complete the projects within the stipulated period, warning that any delay or laxity would not be tolerated. The government said the upgrades are part of its push to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide international-standard facilities to athletes.