Pre-wedding parties, artisanal gift baskets: What Jeff Bezos has planned for guests in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived at the ultra-luxurious Aman Venice hotel in the Italian lagoon city on Wednesday. The couple is expected to tie the knot later this week and are hosting a lavish celebration for their 200 closest friends and family members in Venice. The Amazon billionaire and his fiancee were filmed waving at the waiting paparazzi as they disembarked on one of the city’s docks yesterday. Lauren Sanchez and US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2026. (AFP)

Guests like Ivanka Trump and family have already arrived in Venice and checked into the 5-star resorts that have been booked for them.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pre-wedding celebrations

According to a Vanity Fair report, Venice will play host to the wedding of the century from June 26 to 28. The pre-wedding celebrations will include a pajama party and a Great Gatsby-themed cocktail party.

The first party of the upcoming wedding is expected to happen in Cannaregio. The city has already blocked off the area from 6 pm to midnight so a walkway and generator can be set up. Although the authorities haven’t officially said it’s for Jeff Bezos’ wedding, all the signs—like the boats being used and the famous British wedding planner involved—make it clear that it likely is, reported Vanity Fair.

The party is expected to be held in a hidden and beautiful spot called the Sant'Alvise complex. It includes a 14th-century church, monastery, and a private area known as the Barco.

The Gatsby cocktail party is expected to bring the glitz and glamour of 1920s America to the Italian city. Interestingly enough, Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the 2013 film adaptation of the famous Fitzgerald novel, is also expected to attend the wedding.

The couple is also expected to host a pajama party where pajamas will be mandatory for all guests.

Luxury gifts for guests

Some of Venice’s most iconic local businesses have been roped in to curate artisanal gift baskets for the guests.

According to an AP report, two historic Venetian companies will add artisanal touches to the celebration: Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry maker that has been crafting donut-shaped fishermen’s biscuits since 1876, and Laguna B, a design studio known for its distinctive handblown Murano glass prized by fashion and design clients.

Antonio Rosa Salva, the 6th generation in his family to run the business, confirmed that a selection of surprises for goody bags has been ordered for the Bezos wedding.