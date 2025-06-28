Lauren Sánchez’s huge social media statement: Wipes old Instagram posts, shares pics from wedding with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, who exchanged vows with Amazon titan Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, has made a huge social media statement by wiping away her old posts, leaving only two shares containing a series of pictures. In addition, she also changed her last name on the social media platform. Lauren Sánchez changed her last name on Instagram after marrying Jeff Bezos. (AFP, Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

What changes did Lauren Sánchez make on Instagram?

The former reporter took her husband’s last name on Instagram and changed her profile name to "Lauren Sánchez Bezos." Earlier, she had posted about various events, including pictures of her lavish and exclusive bachelorette party in Paris. However, hours after the wedding, she deleted her entire grid.

At the time of writing this article, there are only two posts on the newlywed’s social media platform. The caption of the first post reads, “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce&Gabbana for the magic you made.” It contains three pictures of Sanchez. Two show her getting ready, and one captures her in her complete bridal attire.

The second post is her first picture after getting married. Caption, “06/27/2025” - the date of her wedding with Jeff Bezos - the photo accompanying the post shows her and the business mogul as newlyweds.

Lauren Sánchez’s Instagram profile after her wedding with Jeff Bezos. (Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ starry Venice wedding:

The wedding took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on June 27, according to a report by People magazine. The couple got married two years after their engagement in 2023. However, their relationship went public years earlier in 2019.

Among the celebrities who attended the wedding were US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and three kids. The guests also included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner. Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom were also among those invited.

Who wore what?

Sánchez wore a designer white wedding dress with a mermaid-style silhouette featuring sheer lace sleeves. Bezos opted for a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie.