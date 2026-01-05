Marty Supreme, for which Timothee Chalamet won Best Actor at the Critics Choice, to get India release

Marty Supreme, one of the most talked-about films of the year, is all set to release in Indian cinemas. Starring Timothée Chalamet in a career-defining role and directed by Josh Safdie, the film has emerged as a major awards-season contender. Timothée just won Best Actor at the Critics' Choice Awards. Timothee Chalamet plays Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.

When is Marty Supreme releasing in India?

Marty Supreme releases in India on January 23, 2026. PVRINOX Pictures is distributing the film exclusively in theatres.

The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, and Odessa A’zion. It also marks Josh Safdie’s first time directing since co-helming Uncut Gems with his brother Benny Safdie. “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Timothee talks about Marty Supreme

In a press statement, Timothee reflected on the Critics' Choice win and said, “Josh Safdie, thanks for crafting a role with a story. You know, Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream and preached to the audience about what’s right and wrong, and I think we should all be telling stories like that. Thank you for this dream.”

The actor trained for about six to seven years for his role in Marty Supreme, so as to master the table tennis scenes without using a body double. The film was released in the US on Christmas and has become a major critical and commercial success.

Loosely inspired by the life of legendary table tennis hustler Marty Reisman, Marty Supreme follows the journey of a man driven by obsession, ambition and the refusal to settle for mediocrity. What begins as a sports drama gradually unfolds into a gripping thriller, capturing the restless energy of New York’s underground and the cost of chasing greatness at any price.