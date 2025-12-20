Timothee Chalamet busts EsDeeKid rumors with ‘4 Raws Remix’; ‘no alter ego afterall’

Timothée Chalamet has finally put an end to rumours that he secretly leads a double life as masked rapper EsDeeKid, performing alongside the artist in a new music video. Timothée Chalamet attends the premiere of "Marty Supreme" at Regal Times Square, Dec 16, 2025.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Speculation about Chalamet being the anonymous rapper had grown after fans noticed a resemblance between his eyes and those glimpsed behind EsDeeKid’s signature mask.

When questioned by the BBC earlier this week, the actor responded: “No comment… You’ll see, all in due time.”

Collaboration on a Top 40 hit

Chalamet appears in the video for a remix of EsDeeKid’s UK Top 40 track 4Raws, rapping alongside the drill artist.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference to the conspiracy theories, he opens the clip with only his eyes visible before revealing his face and delivering the line: “It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’, tryin’ to stack $100 million.”

He also gives a knowing nod to his partner, Kylie Jenner, rapping: “Girl got $1 billion.”

The video was filmed at Andover Minimarket Off Licence in north London and was later reposted by EsDeeKid, confirming Chalamet’s involvement.

Chalamet, who performed under the name Lil Timmy Tim in high school, used the video to both settle the rumours and boost marketing for his upcoming film Marty Supreme, which he name-drops in the track.

The video has generated social media buzz. British rapper Central Cee responded with laughing and crying emojis, Tinie Tempah posted, “Hahha this is sickkk,” and US artist Shaboozey predicted, “This going #1,” according to the BBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his verse on the remix shows genuine skill even as it leans into humour.

Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner: 'He said that she had 2 kids'

The collaboration has also been framed as the most outlandish moment yet on Chalamet’s ongoing Marty Supreme press tour. The actor is campaigning for his first Oscar after missing out last year for A Complete Unknown.

While he did not win an Academy Award, the A Complete Unknown soundtrack earned a Grammy nomination for best compilation soundtrack for visual media, keeping him in awards contention, according to The Hollywood Reporter.