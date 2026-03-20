Why Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are not playing vs Miami tonight. Lakers release injury report

The Los Angeles Lakers have won seven games in a row and are heading into Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat. However, their chances of winning again could be affected as three of their key players, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are all listed as questionable for the game.

Luka Doncic dealing with hip soreness The Lakers have listed Luka Doncic as questionable due to right hip soreness. He could miss his first game since February 12 if he is unable to play. He has been very important for the team, which he showed in the last game against the Houston Rockets, where he scored 40 points, along with nine rebounds and 10 assists.

If Doncic is ruled out, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard may take on bigger roles.

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LeBron James also questionable LeBron James is also listed as questionable this time due to left foot arthritis. He has not missed a game since March 10 but there is a chance he could sit out this matchup. James was equally impressive against Houston on Wednesday, contributing 30 points and five rebounds to the Lakers' win.

If he does not play, Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia could see increased minutes.

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Austin Reaves with right forearm contusion Reaves rounds out the trio of questionable Lakers, as he is dealing with a right forearm contusion. Thursday would mark his first missed game since February 10 if he is unable to suit up.

As Los Angeles enters Thursday's contest with a strong 44-25 record and plenty of momentum. The Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the league recently and losing three key contributors on the same night, especially players of the caliber of Doncic, James and Reaves would be a major blow to their chances of picking up a win on the road in Miami.