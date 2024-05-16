Sammy Teusch death: Family says bullied Indiana boy who killed himself was ‘deeply empathetic’: 'Didn't deserve this'

The family of Sammy Teusch, a ten-year-old Indiana boy who killed himself after being bullied at school, has described him as a “smart, funny, charming and deeply empathetic” child. “He brightened the lives of anyone he encountered and was the life of the "party”,” Tyler Mills, who referred to Sammy as “my baby brother,” wrote in a GoFundMe page. Sammy Teusch death: Family says bullied Indiana boy who killed himself was ‘deeply empathetic’ (Nicole Teusch/Facebook)

“I know my baby brother didn't deserve this. A kid with so much love and so much light gone too soon. None of this makes sense and I don't think it ever will but what I do know is that he deserves a proper send off. Me and my family are asking for help to do just that,” Tyler wrote.

“We are all devastated by this loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Sammy the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes,” Tyler added.

Tyler urged everyone to “keep us in your thoughts and prayers, as we navigate the world without our shining star.” “Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time,” Tyler added.

Sammy Teusch’s death

Sammy’s family has insisted that they complained to Sammy’s school, Greenfield Intermediate School, 20 times about the bullying before the child’s death on the night of May 5. His father, Sam Teusch, alleged that his bullies beat him up and broke his glasses. They made fun of his glasses and his teeth. Sammy’s mother, Nicole, said she believed a specific incident that took place in a bathroom last week left Sammy horrified and he refused to go to school.

“I held him in my arms,” Sam told WTHR. “I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and any time I close my eyes, it’s all I can see.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).