‘I can’t eat, I can’t sleep’: Missing Giovanni Pelletier's cousin describes anguish as family offers $10,000 reward

The family of missing North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier, who disappeared while vacationing with his family in Englewood on August 1, is offering a reward of $10,000 to any tips that lead up to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for his disappearance. Meanwhile, Pelletier's cousin Morgan Hull has described the anguish she has been feeling ever since he went missing. Missing Giovanni Pelletier's family offers $10K reward (Morgan Hull/Facebook)

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has not said that any foul play is involved, but Pelletier’s family has questioned the circumstances around his disappearance.

Read More | Giovanni Pelletier disappearance: Is foul play involved? Family of teen ‘picked up’ up 3 men says ‘we’re coming for you’

While the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said Pelletier was traveling with his “cousins” before going missing, his family claimed that he left Nims, Florida, with three men he had only spoken to over the phone, who claimed to be relatives of his father. The people Pelletier was last seen with said he was acting erratically before exiting the vehicle, but his family has refused to believe this is the whole truth.

‘I’m sick not knowing if he’s safe’

Hull, Pelletier’s cousin, wrote on Facebook, “We are now offering a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest AND conviction of the person or people responsible for my cousin Giovanni’s disappearance. Even a location of where he is. Please — if you know anything, speak up. You can stay anonymous. Our family just wants justice.”

Pelletier went missing after leaving around 1:30 am to visit more family in Brevard County, according to gulfcoastnewsnow.com. The three men Pelletier was traveling with reportedly claimed that during an argument, they dropped him off just ten minutes from his home.

In another Facebook post, Hull described the ordeal she has been going through after Pelletier went missing. She wrote, “I’ve been by Gio’s side his whole life. I watched him grow, held him through every stage, and now… he’s just gone. 4 days missing. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep — I’m sick not knowing if he’s safe, if he’s hurting, if he’s even alive. These pictures shouldn’t be the last memories I have of him. He’s more than a name on a flyer — he’s my family. Please, help bring him home.”

Hull previously said that before disappearing, Pelletier sent a text to his mom that read, “Help me mom.” That was the last time anyone heard from him.