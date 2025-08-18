A search is underway in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, for a missing pregnant teenager. A GoFundMe has been launched to help in the search efforts to locate 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro. Kylee Monteiro update: GoFundMe launched for pregnant Massachusetts teen who said ‘I don’t feel safe’ before vanishing (GoFundMe)

Monteiro was last seen earlier in August in the vicinity of County Street in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, WCVB 5 reported. Her family said that she is 11 weeks pregnant, and argued with her boyfriend before her disappearance.

GoFundMe launched

A GoFundMe that has been set up states that the donations will be “used for spreading awareness about Kylee's disappearance.” “Once she is located, the remaining donations will either go directly to Kylee to help her financially while she deals with this unimaginable trauma or for funeral arrangements if need be,” it adds. “We are also working on offering a reward to whomever finds her. If anyone feels guided to donate or sew into this cause that would help tremendously.”

‘Domestic issues involved’

A Facebook user who appears to be a relative of Monteiro said in a post that “some domestic issues” happened before her disappearance. “She has not been heard from since Wednesday August 6, 2025,” Kitty Monteiro wrote on Facebook. “Her name is Kylee Monteiro. She was last seen in Rehoboth, MA at her boyfriend’s house. There was some domestic issues involved, she is pregnant, and it’s highly unlike her to cut all contact from social media and family. We need to get word out to find any information as soon as possible so please push this out and again if you seen ANYONE who MIGHT have similar characteristics please say SOMETHING. Thank you.”

Kitty later shared another update on Facebook, saying they have been “taking each tip with urgency.” “We are not officially forming search parties, however, we are aware that people have been actively looking in different areas. Kylee had friends and family in both RI and MA, at this point if you’d like to search, I would suggest hanging up fliers at local businesses, checking local homeless areas, parks, ditches, etc,” Kitty wrote.

She urged, “We ask that you DO NOT go out alone, especially at night. DO NOT TRESPASS. DO NOT interrupt police and RESPECT the authorities in what they are requesting. DO NOT harass the families involved.”

Kylee Monteiro’s concerning conversation with friend

Meanwhile, a friend of Monteiro, who chose to remain anonymous, told WCVB 5 that her last conversation with the teen was concerning. “She was like ‘I don’t feel safe right now, something’s not right.’ I tried talking with her after that, and she just stopped responding to me after that,” the friend said. “I just want her to know that like, we miss you, and we’re not going to stop trying to find you.”

Police said they are actively investigating Monteiro’s disappearance, involving dogs and drones in the search. The missing teen’s sister, Faith, said cops have even reached out to homeless and domestic violence shelters, and also hospitals.