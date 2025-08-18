‘Let us know you’re alive’: Missing Arkansas teen Hannah Osborn's father says family is ‘scared to death’

The parents of a missing Bradford, Arkansas teen have issued desperate pleas on social media, telling their daughter they need to know she is okay. A search is underway for 17-year-old Hannah Osborn, as her family is desperate for answers after she disappeared, being last seen on Saturday night, August 10, leaving her father’s home in Jackson County. Arkansas teen Hannah Osborn's father says family is ‘scared to death’ (Wesley Osborn/Facebook)

Hannah’s family previously said she may have met someone on Snapchat. Her father, Wesley Osborn, said that he saw some vehicle on his road around the time Hannah went missing, which led him to believe “there might be some foul play, some drug activity around my neighborhood."

‘We are all scared to death something has happened to you’

Wesley wrote in a recent Facebook post, “Hannah I love you and we all just need to know that you are ok. Call someone and let us know you’re alive. Come home and give us a hug and tell us where you want to go or where you want to be. I’ll help you gather your things and take you wherever you want to go. The unknown has our whole family in turmoil and we are all scared to death something has happened to you. We will not stop looking for you until we know you are safe. This is so unlike you and completely out of your character. I can’t help but think that you feel the same way, scared and confused. We love you more than we could ever express in words, and i pray you find the courage and are given the opportunity to pick up the phone and call us. Love, Dad”.

Hannah’s mother, Crystal Osborn, wrote on Facebook that she is trying to keep her faith in God. “Tomorrow starts a new week of searching for Hannah,” she wrote. “I’m trying my best to keep my faith and giving this situation to God! He is in control and I keep reminding myself of that. I want to know why.. Why us, Why my daughter, Just why?!? Then I have to remind myself sometimes we aren’t to know, but God does. He sees all, knows all and if someone is helping/hurting her that he will be judge.”

Hannah is 5’9” tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has curly, blonde hair, which her dad says she often straightens. She was last seen a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an orange and black backpack.